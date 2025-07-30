Swiggy's new Mom'entum policy supports working mothers through every step
Swiggy just launched its Mom'entum Policy—a big step to make life easier for women navigating motherhood while working.
The policy covers everything from partial financial help for IVF, flexible hours during fertility treatments and pregnancy, to five days paid leave for fertility procedures, adoption, or surrogacy.
New moms also get 26 weeks of maternity leave and the option to work from home for a year.
The policy also offers mental health support and wellness budget
To keep careers moving, Swiggy promises access to at least three internal job options and mentorship from its community of working mothers.
There's also real support for mental health: expert-led sessions on postpartum depression, career re-entry jitters, identity shifts, and caregiver fatigue.
Plus, every mom gets a wellness budget—think gym memberships or yoga—to help them recharge.