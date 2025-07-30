Swiggy's new Mom'entum policy supports working mothers through every step Business Jul 30, 2025

Swiggy just launched its Mom'entum Policy—a big step to make life easier for women navigating motherhood while working.

The policy covers everything from partial financial help for IVF, flexible hours during fertility treatments and pregnancy, to five days paid leave for fertility procedures, adoption, or surrogacy.

New moms also get 26 weeks of maternity leave and the option to work from home for a year.