Next Article
TCS layoffs: Union labor ministry summons company executives
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is under the spotlight after announcing plans to lay off 12,000 employees by FY26.
The Union labor ministry has called TCS executives in for a meeting on August 1, 2025, to talk about these job cuts and hiring delays.
TCS's CEO says the layoffs are due to skill mismatches—not AI replacing jobs.
Nites calls layoffs 'inh صاحane,' demands government intervention
The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has pushed back hard, calling the move "inhumane" and "illegal."
They're urging the government to stop all terminations and bring back those let go, especially long-time staff.
NITES also wants written assurance that about 600 new hires will actually get onboarded, warning that these mass layoffs could threaten job security across the entire IT sector.