TCS layoffs: Union labor ministry summons company executives

Nites calls layoffs 'inhumane,' demands government intervention

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has pushed back hard, calling the move "inhumane" and "illegal."

They're urging the government to stop all terminations and bring back those let go, especially long-time staff.

NITES also wants written assurance that about 600 new hires will actually get onboarded, warning that these mass layoffs could threaten job security across the entire IT sector.