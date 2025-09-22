Swiggy's stock dips 3% on JM Financial downgrade

JM Financial highlights Swiggy's struggles

To boost its finances, Swiggy is considering selling its 12% stake in Rapido, but analysts at JM Financial feel this alone won't cut it—they say Swiggy needs a much bigger cash boost.

The company has racked up net losses of ₹2,278 crore in just the last two quarters (totaling over ₹6,600 crore so far).

Even though Instamart doubled its order value, it lost market share to Blinkit, which grew even faster.