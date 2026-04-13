Swiss bank UBP returns to gold, forecasts $6,000 an ounce Business Apr 13, 2026

Swiss bank UBP is making a move back into gold after cutting its holdings during the recent Iran conflict.

They had reduced exposure from 10% to just 3% because of rising interest rates and shaky markets, but now they are adding bullion to client portfolios again.

Paras Gupta from UBP says they expect gold prices could reach $6,000 an ounce by the end of the year.