Swiss chocolates, wines to cost less in India soon
Thanks to a new trade deal kicking in on October 1, 2025, you'll start seeing lower prices on Swiss chocolates, wines, and other goodies from Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.
The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) cuts tariffs on up to 85% of EFTA imports—though gold fans are out of luck for now.
TEPA is India's 1st trade pact with a European bloc
Signed back in March 2024 after ages of talks, TEPA is India's first pact with a European group.
It's not just about cheaper treats—EFTA countries have committed $100 billion in investments over the next 15 years and aim to create one million jobs here.
This agreement stands out because it ties tariff cuts directly to investment pledges—a fresh move for India's trade game.
What about Indian businesses?
Indian businesses get duty-free access for over 92% of their goods—from pharma to textiles—to EFTA markets.
Even though tariffs were already pretty low before, this deal gives exporters more stability and strengthens long-term trade ties with Europe.