Swiss chocolates, wines to cost less in India soon

TEPA is India's 1st trade pact with a European bloc

Signed back in March 2024 after ages of talks, TEPA is India's first pact with a European group.

It's not just about cheaper treats—EFTA countries have committed $100 billion in investments over the next 15 years and aim to create one million jobs here.

This agreement stands out because it ties tariff cuts directly to investment pledges—a fresh move for India's trade game.