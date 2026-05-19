SWISS to launch Bengaluru Zurich flights, 1st southern India route
Business
SWISS is kicking off direct flights between Bengaluru and Zurich starting October 2026, flying five times a week.
This marks their first-ever route to southern India, and it's designed for everyone from business travelers and tech pros to the Indian diaspora looking for a smoother trip to Europe.
Bengaluru becomes Lufthansa Group gateway
With this new route, Bengaluru becomes even more connected globally, joining Frankfurt and Munich as Lufthansa Group gateways.
Kevin Markette from Lufthansa Group calls it a big step for southern India's international links, plus you get SWISS's premium travel perks like first class and easy connections onward.