Switch plans up to $10B IPO near $80B valuation
Switch, the data center company behind some of AI's biggest players, is planning a massive IPO later this year.
It is aiming to raise up to $10 billion, putting its total value close to $80 billion, including debt.
This move reflects how investors are chasing companies that power the AI boom.
Switch data centers use renewables
Switch's data centers run fully on renewable energy and are built for heavy-duty AI tasks: think GPU clusters used by giants like NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, and FedEx.
Founded in Las Vegas by Rob Roy back in 2000, Switch was taken private in 2022 but is now ready for a public comeback as demand for AI infrastructure keeps growing.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan underwrite Switch IPO
Switch's IPO fits right into a trend: companies linked to AI are seeing huge investor interest. Other names like Cerebras Systems and SB Energy have also grabbed attention recently.
The offering will be handled by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, which are serving as lead underwriters for this IPO.