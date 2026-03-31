Sycamore raises $65 million seed to help enterprises manage AI agents
Business
Sycamore, a new AI startup, just pulled in $65 million in seed funding led by Coatue and Lightspeed.
Big names like OpenAI chief scientist Bob McGrew, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, and Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi also joined in.
The company was founded by Sri Viswanath, who wants to help big companies manage their own fleets of AI agents more easily.
Sycamore builds tailored enterprise AI infrastructure
Instead of just plugging AI into existing workflows, Sycamore is designing tailored infrastructure for each enterprise: think Fortune 500-level.
With competition from names like Maisa AI and Isara (which has OpenAI backing), Sycamore is aiming to stand out by focusing on security and smart management as companies start using more advanced AI tools.