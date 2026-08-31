Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO oversubscribed ahead of Indian Tuesday listing

The gray market premium is showing a strong start, hinting at a listing price around ₹1,191 (which is 20.55% higher than the top issue price of ₹988).

Out of the total ₹1,757 crore issue size, ₹150 crore is fresh funds for paying down debt and other company needs. The rest comes from existing shareholders cashing out.

Symbiotec, based in Indore, focuses on pharmaceutical research, from organic chemistry to biotech, and complex injectables.