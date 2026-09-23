Symbiotec Pharmalab targets 20-25% revenue and EBITDA growth in FY2026-27
Business
Symbiotec Pharmalab is eyeing a 20% to 25% jump in both revenue and EBITDA for fiscal 2026-27, hoping new projects in the second half of the year will help them bounce back from recent margin pressures.
Even with extra spending on fresh business ventures, they still managed a 7.4% revenue boost in the first quarter, so things are looking up.
Symbiotec plans over ₹400cr biotech investment
The company is putting over ₹400 crore into biotech manufacturing, especially fermentation-based facilities, with initial revenues expected in the fourth quarter and bigger gains next year.
Their new biotech arm is aiming for impressive margins above 70%.
On top of that, Symbiotec has cleared most US FDA audits at its Rau and Pithampur plants.