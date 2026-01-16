Symbolic.ai partners with News Corp to boost newsroom productivity

Symbolic.ai's tech promises to cut newsroom production time in half by handling things like audio transcription, document extraction, newsletters, and fact-checking. At Dow Jones Newswires, it's already helped staff get through complex research tasks up to 90% faster.

Why does this matter?

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson says, "The Symbolic team's deep editorial roots are obvious in their sincere appreciation of provenance, and their patent desire to create products that enhance, not deface, demean or devalue journalism."

Devin Wenig says the partnership will free people to "focus on the creative, analytical, and investigative work" of journalism.

It also builds on News Corp's earlier work with OpenAI to bring more AI smarts into the news world.