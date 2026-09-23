Syneos Health opens 137,000-square-foot Hyderabad center with 700-plus jobs
Syneos Health just opened its biggest Asian facility, a 137,000-square-foot Global Life Sciences and Technology Centre, in Hyderabad.
The center will kick off with more than 700 jobs and focus on everything from clinical development, commercialisation, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Hyderabad emerges as biotech AI hub
This move shows Syneos is betting big on India's role in global drug development.
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said, "Hyderabad has built one of India's strongest life sciences ecosystems and one of its deepest technology talent pools. The next opportunity is to bring these strengths together with AI."
With this launch, Hyderabad now hosts four of the world's top five contract research organizations, making it a real hotspot for biotech careers and innovation.