Syngene International profit drops 20% to ₹379.9 cr despite revenue

Syngene extends Bristol Myers Squibb partnership

Despite the hit to profits, Syngene is still sitting on healthy cash reserves of ₹1,800.3 crore and plans to pay a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share.

The company extended its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb until 2035 and kicked off new research with Johns Hopkins University.

On the US side, its subsidiary made $12.25 million in revenue but ended up with a small loss, showing there are still challenges ahead in some areas.