Syngene International profit drops 20% to ₹379.9 cr despite revenue
Business
Syngene International saw its profit dip by 20% for FY26, landing at ₹379.9 crore, even though its revenue grew slightly to ₹3,738.7 crore.
Revenue rose 3% despite destocking at its largest client, but some one-off costs and new labor rules dragged profits down further.
Syngene extends Bristol Myers Squibb partnership
Despite the hit to profits, Syngene is still sitting on healthy cash reserves of ₹1,800.3 crore and plans to pay a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share.
The company extended its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb until 2035 and kicked off new research with Johns Hopkins University.
On the US side, its subsidiary made $12.25 million in revenue but ended up with a small loss, showing there are still challenges ahead in some areas.