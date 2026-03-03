Syngenta's new AI platform offers pro farming tools for free
Syngenta just dropped the Cropwise Open Platform, opening its powerful AI farming tools to developers everywhere.
Already used on 70 million hectares in 30 countries, this move is all about helping farms—big or small—get smarter tech without losing control of their data.
GenAI chatbots can diagnose plant diseases in local languages
Farmers get real-time crop monitoring, growth tracking from planting to harvest, yield prediction capabilities coming soon, and smart seed density tips.
There are also satellite maps and reports to help manage fields better.
For developers, the platform offers easy-to-use APIs so they can build new apps or upgrade old ones using Syngenta's AI insights—reducing the need for expensive infrastructure.
One standout feature is GenAI chatbots that diagnose plant diseases with 95% accuracy—even in your local language.
This means farmers can get quick answers without worrying about language barriers, making high-tech farming more accessible than ever.