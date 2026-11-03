Synology survey finds most Indian firms reactive despite ₹250cr penalty
Business
Turns out, most Indian companies wait for a cyberattack to hit before investing in better security.
According to a new Synology survey, 64% of firms upgraded their cybersecurity following a security incident, while just 29% cited regulatory requirements as a trigger for new data protection purchases, despite the law's hefty ₹250 crore penalty for non-compliance.
Most organizations lack real-time protection
Even though nearly all organizations feel confident about handling disruptions, only 43% actually use real-time data protection. The rest rely on periodic backups, leaving them open to data loss.
Looking ahead, 31% of organizations are focusing on AI-driven automation, but modernizing backup systems still isn't getting much attention.