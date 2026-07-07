Synopsys ends EES and FDC updates, pivots to AI design

Chipmakers build their own monitoring tools

Turns out, many chipmakers, Samsung included, are building their own tools now, so they don't have to rely as much on outside vendors.

Samsung even said this change won't mess with their production since there are other options available.

While a few folks worry about using older software, most agree it's not a big deal.

Synopsys also reassured clients that these discontinued tools aren't crucial anymore and promised ongoing support as they double down on AI design for the future.