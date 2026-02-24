Sypha AI and BLS International are revolutionizing visa processing
Sypha AI, an Indian privacy-first AI assistant, is partnering with BLS International to upgrade how visas and consular services work across more than 70 countries.
Their tech aims to speed up applications, cut wait times, spot fraud more easily, and help officials make better decisions—basically making the whole process less of a headache.
Visa outsourcing market is expected to expand
The project kicked off in Morocco for Spain and Portugal visas but is going global fast.
BLS International has reported revenue growth, showing there's real demand for smarter solutions.
With the global visa outsourcing market expected to expand, this partnership could shape how millions travel or move abroad.
Shawn Chauhan from Sypha AI says privacy-focused AI can power
Shawn Chauhan from Sypha AI says privacy-focused AI can power vital systems worldwide.
Meanwhile, Shikhar Aggarwal at BLS International believes these upgrades will turn basic automation into personalized experiences for people everywhere—raising the bar for what we expect from government services.