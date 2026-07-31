Syrma SGS approves up to ₹1000cr fundraising to boost chipmaking

Syrma SGS Technology has approved a fundraising resolution of up to ₹10 billion that would provide capital for India's growing semiconductor scene, thanks to the government's new Semicon 2.0 program.

The plan? Focus on high-value areas like post-fabrication and module manufacturing: no low-end assembly work here.

As Managing Director Jasbir Singh Gujral put it, they're seeking "a credible company partner" and want to help boost India's chip-making power.