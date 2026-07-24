T-Hub CEO Kavikrut urges Hyderabad to cultivate deep-tech 'heroes'
T-Hub CEO Kavikrut says Hyderabad needs more standout startup founders, "heroes," to really boost its deep-tech scene.
Speaking at the Moneycontrol Rising Bharat Summit, he pointed out how Bengaluru has grown thanks to its visible leaders, and suggested that Hyderabad could follow a similar path if it supports and celebrates its own innovators.
Chaudhuri calls Telangana India's vaccine capital
Deep tech isn't your average startup game; it takes patient investors and serious talent because breakthroughs take time.
Dr Poulami Chaudhuri highlighted Telangana's strengths, noting it is known as India's vaccine capital, with assets like Genome Valley and strong investment in life sciences.
Other panelists agreed that India needs more deep-tech hubs beyond just Bengaluru, so innovation can spread across the country.
Leaders urge more deep-tech centers
Leaders like Dhruva Space's Sanjay Nekkanti stressed that space technology blends lots of fields and needs specialized support systems.
Chara Technologies's Bhaktha Keshavachar added that building more deep-tech centers nationwide would make it easier for startups tackling tough engineering problems to get the help they need.