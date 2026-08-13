T-Hub launches Blueprint fellowship to grow Hyderabad deep tech startups
Business
Hyderabad's T-Hub just launched Blueprint, a year-long fellowship to help deep tech founders grow their businesses.
The program offers hands-on support based on each startup's needs, and aims to make Hyderabad a go-to spot for deep tech innovation.
Fellows get guidance on pitching to investors, sorting their legal and business documents, and landing enterprise contracts.
Blueprint 1st batch includes 14 startups
14 startups, like Kritsnam, ArtusAI, Litemed, Zodhya, and Vecros, made the cut for the first batch.
They'll get chances to connect with investors and boost their visibility.
Plus, government backing through a massive ₹1 lakh crore RDI Fund means there's real momentum behind India's deep tech scene right now.