Two US giants appoint Indian-origin CEOs as H-1B debate intensifies

In a significant development, T-Mobile and Molson Coors have appointed Indian-origin executives as their new CEOs. Srinivas Gopalan will take over as CEO of T-Mobile on November 1, while Rahul Goyal will assume the same position at Molson Coors on October 1. The appointments come amid ongoing debates over President Donald Trump 's decision to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications.

Career trajectory Gopalan is currently T-Mobile's COO Gopalan, who is currently T-Mobile's Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Mike Sievert as the company's next CEO. Sievert will transition into a newly created management role as Vice Chairman of the company. A graduate of Delhi Public School RK Puram and IIM Ahmedabad, Gopalan started his career at Unilever India before moving on to Accenture. He has held senior positions at Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, Capital One and Deutsche Telekom Germany.

Professional journey Goyal takes over at Molson Coors Goyal, who has been with Molson Coors since 2001, will replace Gavin Hattersley as the company's new CEO. Molson Coors is a multinational drink and brewing company headquartered in Chicago. He has held several leadership positions at the company, including Global CIO and CFO for the India business. A graduate of University of Mysore and University of Denver, Goyal's expertize in global strategy and operations will help him navigate changing consumer trends and rising trade tariffs in US market.