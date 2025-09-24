World's 2nd-richest person Larry Ellison is going broke Business Sep 24, 2025

Larry Ellison, Oracle's co-founder and now the world's second-richest person, pledged in 2010 to donate 95% of his wealth—yep, that's most of his $373 billion.

His fortune soared thanks to the AI-fueled boom in Oracle's stock.

This move follows a promise he made back in 2010 when he signed the Giving Pledge, aiming to use his money for more than just traditional charity.