Taali and The Pokemon Company to launch snacks in India

Aditya Kaji links nostalgia to snacking

Taali's co-founder Aditya Kaji says it's all about mixing nostalgia with today's snacking trends: "Snacking today is no longer just about the product. It is about the experience, the emotion, and the cultural relevance it brings."

For Pokemon, this partnership helps boost its presence in India as more people look for premium and pop culture-inspired treats.