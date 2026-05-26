Taali and The Pokemon Company to launch snacks in India
Business
Taali, known for its healthy snacks, is teaming up with The Pokemon Company to launch a fresh product line in India.
While the exact snacks haven't been revealed yet, the focus is on making options that are tasty, better-for-you, and fun, especially for younger fans.
Aditya Kaji links nostalgia to snacking
Taali's co-founder Aditya Kaji says it's all about mixing nostalgia with today's snacking trends: "Snacking today is no longer just about the product. It is about the experience, the emotion, and the cultural relevance it brings."
For Pokemon, this partnership helps boost its presence in India as more people look for premium and pop culture-inspired treats.