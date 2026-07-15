Table Space, CleanMax launch 2.7 MWp solar project in Karnataka
Business
Table Space is partnering with CleanMax to launch a 2.7 MWp solar project in Karnataka, aiming to supply clean energy to its managed office spaces.
This move is part of Table Space's push to cut carbon emissions and meet the growing demand from clients for greener workspaces.
Solar to cover over 5L sqft
The new solar setup will cover over five lakh square feet of office space, directly shrinking Table Space's carbon footprint.
As President and Co-CEO Kunal Mehra puts it, this partnership aligns with rising client demand for sustainable operations.
Since 2017, Table Space has made sustainability a core part of its mission across more than 11 million square feet of offices in India.