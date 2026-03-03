Taboola's AI ad platform Realize is now available to everyone
Taboola launched Realize (launch date not specified in the source), an AI-driven platform that helps advertisers get better results across its massive network of 600 million daily users.
By using predictive AI and first-party data, Realize lets brands optimize their campaigns beyond the usual search and social feeds.
Realize taps into big-name publishers like NBC News and Yahoo to find audiences more likely to convert.
It even uses generative AI to turn basic images into motion ads, which has boosted conversion rates by 20% for some users.
Since its launch, its predictive engine has driven reported lifts for some advertisers, including up to 20% higher conversion rates for AI-generated motion ads and a cited example of an aviation brand beating a performance goal by 34%.
Over 650 advertisers—including names like Homes.com, Tripadvisor, NerdWallet, and Motley Fool—have tested Realize so far.
For young marketers or anyone curious about smarter digital ads, this could mean more relevant content—and maybe less annoying ads—in your feed.