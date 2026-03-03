Taboola's AI ad platform Realize is now available to everyone

Realize taps into big-name publishers

Realize taps into big-name publishers like NBC News and Yahoo to find audiences more likely to convert.

It even uses generative AI to turn basic images into motion ads, which has boosted conversion rates by 20% for some users.

Since its launch (date not specified in the source), its predictive engine has driven reported lifts for some advertisers, including up to 20% higher conversion rates for AI-generated motion ads and a cited example of an aviation brand beating a performance goal by 34%.