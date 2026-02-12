TAH Global Healthcare offers all-inclusive pricing for surgeries
TAH Global Healthcare has an all-inclusive pricing model for surgeries—one price covers everything, from your first consult to post-op care and meds.
No hidden charges, no surprise bills.
Over 900 successful surgeries have been completed under this model, saving up to 40% compared to regular hospitals.
Getting hit with unexpected medical bills is a huge problem in India, often putting families under stress or making them delay treatment.
One patient, Mrs. Sharma, shared that she felt "a huge weight off my mind" after her knee surgery at TAH—she knew exactly what she'd pay upfront.
Future plans and additional services
TAH is planning to open more centers in other cities over the next two years.
Their Delhi hospital also offers custom care plans with follow-ups included.