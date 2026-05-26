Taiwan becomes world's 5th-biggest stock market at $4.95 trillion

TSMC dominates Taiwan, India slips 8%

TSMC is a powerhouse, making up almost half of Taiwan's stock index and attracting billions in new investments.

Meanwhile, India's market has slipped, down 8% this year, because of foreign investors pulling out, rising energy prices, and missing out on the AI craze.

Still, India's economy itself remains much larger than Taiwan's, showing that stock rankings don't tell the whole story.