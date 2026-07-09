Taiwan central bank governor warns AI hype risks economic bubble
Business
Taiwan's central bank governor just gave a heads-up: while AI is powering huge growth and putting Taiwan on the global tech map, there's worry that all the hype (and risky borrowing) could lead to an economic bubble.
"AI is driven by real growth potential," he said, but warned that things could get shaky if investments get too wild.
TSMC lifts stocks, Taiwan bank holds
Taiwan isn't just watching from the sidelines: it's key to making AI happen worldwide.
TSMC (the chip giant powering companies like NVIDIA and Apple) has helped push Taiwanese stocks to record highs.
The central bank decided not to raise interest rates this June, saying it was keeping a close eye on both tech booms and slower traditional sectors, ready to act if things change.