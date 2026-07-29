Taiwan delegation with Delta Electronics, BenQ assesses Andhra Pradesh investments
Business
A team from Taiwan (including big names like Delta Electronics and BenQ) just checked out Andhra Pradesh to see if it is a good spot for new investments in tech, electronics, and manufacturing.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu welcomed them, highlighting the state's friendly policies and solid infrastructure.
Chandrababu Naidu promises faster approvals
Naidu promised quicker approvals and steady policies to make investing easier.
The talks also covered education partnerships (think Mandarin classes, student exchanges, internships, and industry certifications) to help local youth get ready for high-tech jobs.
Both sides discussed potential collaboration in electronics, semiconductors, health care, and engineering.