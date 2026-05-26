Taiwan hits $4.95 trillion and overtakes India driven by TSMC

TSMC up 49% while India dips

TSMC's huge growth this year (up 49%, fueled by demand for AI chips) has been a game changer.

Taiwan even relaxed investment rules so local funds can put more money into big players like TSMC, which could bring billions into its market.

On the flip side, India's dip is tied to rising oil prices and economic pressures, though its GDP still towers over Taiwan's ($4.15 trillion to $977 billion).