Taiwan kicks off Kaohsiung advanced packaging park construction for AI
Taiwan just kicked off construction on a major advanced packaging industrial park in Kaohsiung, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. or TSMC, planning facilities there.
The goal? To help Taiwan stay ahead in the artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing game.
The site will include spaces for testing new tech and training future talent, with plans to open doors in late 2029.
Baipu park to validate TSMC packaging
The Baipu Industrial Park will focus on testing and validation for equipment and materials used in TSMC's advanced packaging for AI chips, the kind designed by NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom.
TSMC is putting up two buildings while the city adds more factories nearby.
This project also links up with another local tech hub, showing how Taiwan is doubling down on its role as a global chip powerhouse, all backed by plans to keep the lights on for years to come.