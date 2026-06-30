Taiwan raids Supermicro in suspected NVIDIA AI chip smuggling probe
Business
Taiwanese officials just raided Supermicro's offices as part of a probe into suspected smuggling of restricted NVIDIA AI chips to China.
The move comes after US authorities charged Supermicro employees earlier this year, and highlights how Washington is pushing Taipei to get tougher on tech exports.
Authorities searched 9 Taiwan locations
The raids hit Supermicro's Taiwan office plus eight other spots, including homes and company partners.
While Taiwan hasn't officially banned exporting these chips to China yet, the pressure from the US is clearly ramping up.
Supermicro says it follows the rules, denies any intentional wrongdoing, and is cooperating with investigators on both sides.