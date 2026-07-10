Taiwan's Nanya to invest $6.2B for 2027 memory factory

Nanya plant 30,000 wafers monthly

Nanya's new plant will start out making 30,000 wafers a month by 2028, ramping up to 45,000 later.

Its President Pei-Ing Lee says AI is shaking up the industry and driving long-term growth, even warning that chip shortages might stick around for a while.

This news dropped right after Nanya reported some wild numbers: revenue jumped 684% and net income soared over 1,300% compared to last year.