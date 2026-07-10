Taiwan's Nanya to invest $6.2B for 2027 memory factory
Business
Taiwan's Nanya Technology just announced a huge $6.2 billion investment for 2027, almost four times what it's spending this year.
The goal? Build a brand-new factory to keep up with the exploding demand for memory chips, thanks to all things AI.
Nanya plant 30,000 wafers monthly
Nanya's new plant will start out making 30,000 wafers a month by 2028, ramping up to 45,000 later.
Its President Pei-Ing Lee says AI is shaking up the industry and driving long-term growth, even warning that chip shortages might stick around for a while.
This news dropped right after Nanya reported some wild numbers: revenue jumped 684% and net income soared over 1,300% compared to last year.