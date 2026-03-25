Take. Health: New AI platform offers personalized health tips
Business
Take Solutions just launched Take. Health, an AI-powered platform that turns your lifestyle and medical data into personalized health tips.
The news gave its shares a 2% boost on March 24, 2026.
The goal? To make it easier for people and businesses across India to manage health, catch issues early, and focus more on prevention.
Aligning with India's growing preventive healthcare market
Take. Health arrives as India's health care market is booming, projected to reach $370 billion, with nearly $200 billion in preventive care alone.
By blending digital health with AI, the platform supports the push for accessible, affordable care for all (Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya, welfare and happiness for everyone).
It's a big step toward making smarter health choices part of daily life.