Tally Solutions begins 6th redesign, upgrading core software for AI
Business
Tally Solutions, the software company known for its accounting tools, is giving its core software a major upgrade to get ready for artificial intelligence.
This marks the sixth big redesign in Tally's 40-year journey and involves swapping out key parts like its database and memory manager so the platform can handle new tech like AI.
Tally Solutions launched Tally. IRA in May
Tally has always adapted to tech changes: from DOS days to Windows, then moving online and into the cloud.
In May, it launched TallyIra, which uses AI to automate data entry and scan documents using models like Google's Gemini.
While pushing forward with innovation, Tally is also keeping human oversight in place to make sure sensitive financial data stays accurate as they bring more AI into their products.