Tamil Nadu aims to lead India's defense electronics by 2040

Tamil Nadu eyes 20%-25% defense-electronics share

With India's defense electronics market expected to hit ₹1.49 lakh crore by 2040, thanks to AI and smart tech, Tamil Nadu hopes to grab 20% to 25% of that pie.

Plans include new Centers of Excellence for things like surveillance gear and radar systems in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore.

Backed by the state's industrial corridor, top PSUs, and IIT Madras, these hubs could make Tamil Nadu a go-to spot for next-gen defense tech.