Tamil Nadu aims to lead India's defense electronics by 2040
Business
Tamil Nadu is setting its sights on leading India's defense electronics game by 2040, aiming for ₹37,000 crore in annual production and ₹10,000 crore in exports.
Announced at the TNDefX Conclave 2026, DRDO's BK Das pointed out that the state's strong base in electronics and manufacturing gives it a real edge.
Tamil Nadu eyes 20%-25% defense-electronics share
With India's defense electronics market expected to hit ₹1.49 lakh crore by 2040, thanks to AI and smart tech, Tamil Nadu hopes to grab 20% to 25% of that pie.
Plans include new Centers of Excellence for things like surveillance gear and radar systems in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore.
Backed by the state's industrial corridor, top PSUs, and IIT Madras, these hubs could make Tamil Nadu a go-to spot for next-gen defense tech.