Tamil Nadu BESS policy mandates 10% storage, targets 2.5 GW
Tamil Nadu just rolled out its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Policy 2026, with plans to add 2.5 GW/10 GWh of storage in the next three years.
New solar or solar-hybrid renewable energy projects of 1 MW and above applied on or after the policy notification date or commissioned on or after April 1, 2027 will need to install BESS capacity of at least 10% of the solar project's installed capacity.
Existing solar and wind renewable energy projects of 1 MW and above will be encouraged to install BESS.
Tamil Nadu offers BESS waivers
To make things easier (and cheaper), the state is waiving transmission and wheeling charges for new BESS projects set up after this policy or operational from next April.
The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation is kicking things off by buying up a chunk of battery storage, while the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation will coordinate everything through a single-window system, aiming to keep the grid stable as green power keeps growing.