Tamil Nadu BESS policy mandates 10% storage, targets 2.5 GW

Tamil Nadu just rolled out its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Policy 2026, with plans to add 2.5 GW/10 GWh of storage in the next three years.

New solar or solar-hybrid renewable energy projects of 1 MW and above applied on or after the policy notification date or commissioned on or after April 1, 2027 will need to install BESS capacity of at least 10% of the solar project's installed capacity.

Existing solar and wind renewable energy projects of 1 MW and above will be encouraged to install BESS.