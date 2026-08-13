Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay to sign ₹67,452cr investment pacts
Big moves coming up in Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is set to sign 97 investment agreements worth a whopping ₹67,452 crore at his first investment conclave.
These deals are expected to create over 100,000 jobs and give a major boost to the state's industrial scene.
The lineup includes big names like Super Micro Computer from the US (₹500 crore) and France's Saint-Gobain (₹2,000 crore), along with investments by Indian companies and expansions at existing facilities.
Government working on investment friendly policies
This push is all about attracting more foreign investments.
The state government has been working hard on new policies to make it easier for companies (both global and local) to set up shop here.
Signing these agreements shows they're serious about building up industry and creating more than 100,000 jobs.