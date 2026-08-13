Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay to sign ₹67,452cr investment pacts

Big moves coming up in Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is set to sign 97 investment agreements worth a whopping ₹67,452 crore at his first investment conclave.

These deals are expected to create over 100,000 jobs and give a major boost to the state's industrial scene.

The lineup includes big names like Super Micro Computer from the US (₹500 crore) and France's Saint-Gobain (₹2,000 crore), along with investments by Indian companies and expansions at existing facilities.