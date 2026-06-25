Tamil Nadu targets ₹1000 cr technical textiles investment by 2030

Technical textile MoUs pledge ₹123 cr

On the same day, companies signed MoUs promising ₹123 crore for new technical textile plants: these are set to launch by year-end.

The government also plans five industrial units across four regions within three years, and a center of excellence for athleisure products.

With current textile exports at $8 billion and a national target of $21 billion, the industry should make use of government schemes and market opportunities.