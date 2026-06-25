Tamil Nadu targets ₹1000 cr technical textiles investment by 2030
Tamil Nadu is aiming big in technical textiles, with a goal to attract ₹1,000 crore in investments by 2030.
Announced at a Coimbatore conference, the initiative focuses on helping local MSMEs branch out into technical textiles used in cars, healthcare, sports gear, farming, and construction.
The state hopes this push will spark new jobs and bring back its textile fame.
Technical textile MoUs pledge ₹123 cr
On the same day, companies signed MoUs promising ₹123 crore for new technical textile plants: these are set to launch by year-end.
The government also plans five industrial units across four regions within three years, and a center of excellence for athleisure products.
With current textile exports at $8 billion and a national target of $21 billion, the industry should make use of government schemes and market opportunities.