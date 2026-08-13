Tamil Nadu to seal ₹15,050cr deals amid ₹67,452cr investment push
Business
Big news for Tamil Nadu: the state is about to seal investment deals worth ₹15,050 crore ($1.58 billion) with global companies for over a dozen projects.
This is part of a larger push (97 agreements totaling ₹67,452 crore) that could bring in more than 100,000 jobs.
Indian companies are also investing, and expansions at existing facilities are included.
Super Micro Computer and Saint-Gobain invest
Some major names are getting involved, like U.S.-based Super Micro Computer putting in ₹500 crore and French construction giant Saint-Gobain with ₹2,000 crore.
These deals mark the first big investment drive under actor-turned-politician Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, who took office in May 2026.
The goal? Make Tamil Nadu a go-to spot for manufacturing in India.