Tamil Nadu's new AVGX-XR policy: What is it?
Business
Tamil Nadu just rolled out its AVGC-XR policy, aiming to turn the state into a digital content hotspot.
Over the next five years, it's targeting 200,000 new jobs and hoping to snag 20% of India's animation, gaming, and visual effects market by supporting startups and attracting big players.
CoE, research fund, and specialized courses
A new Center of Excellence is coming up in Chennai with cool features like motion capture studios and XR labs. Regional centers are planned for other cities too.
There's also a ₹250 crore research fund, full support for IP filings, and specialized AVGC courses (with scholarships!) coming to hundreds of colleges, so if you're into this field, there could be plenty of opportunities ahead.