Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q2 profit 65cr aided by demand and savings
Business
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL) just posted a strong Q2, with net profit soaring to ₹65 crore, almost twice what they made last year.
Revenue also shot up to ₹934 crore, thanks to steady demand and some smart cost-saving moves.
TPL H1 profit 145cr sustainability pledge
For the first half of fiscal 2027, profits hit ₹145 crore (up from ₹69 crore last year).
Vice Chairman Ashwin Muthiah credits this growth to tighter operations and a focus on sustainability, saying TPL is committed to greener products and carbon-neutral manufacturing.
Plus, D Senthi Kumar has been reappointed as Managing Director for a period of three years from February 18, 2027, subject to approval from members, keeping leadership steady as the company moves forward.