Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q2 profit 65cr aided by demand and savings

For the first half of fiscal 2027, profits hit ₹145 crore (up from ₹69 crore last year).

Vice Chairman Ashwin Muthiah credits this growth to tighter operations and a focus on sustainability, saying TPL is committed to greener products and carbon-neutral manufacturing.

Plus, D Senthi Kumar has been reappointed as Managing Director for a period of three years from February 18, 2027, subject to approval from members, keeping leadership steady as the company moves forward.