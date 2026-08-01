Tankers resume transfers through Strait of Hormuz easing fuel fears
Oil tankers are moving again through the Strait of Hormuz after a pause caused by Middle East tensions.
Tankers, often with their tracking systems off, are ferrying crude from the Persian Gulf to bigger ships outside the Strait, helping keep global supplies steady.
While oil flows haven't fully bounced back to pre-war levels, this restart is easing fears about a spike in fuel prices.
Ship-to-ship transfers near Oman increase
Recent shipping data shows a clear uptick: satellite images spotted at least seven ship-to-ship transfers near Oman in July (up from just two on July 21) and US military escorts have helped move around 500 million barrels since May 2026.
U.A.E. crude shipments that were delayed are also picking up again, with about half of the 13 million barrels per day moving through bypass pipelines.
Right now, about 13 million barrels move through daily, still less than before the conflict, but a definite step toward normal.