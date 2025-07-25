Next Article
Tanla Platforms'
Tanla Platforms just shared its Q1 FY26 results, showing a modest 1.6% bump in revenue from last quarter to ₹1,041 crore.
Profits are holding steady too, with gross profit at ₹261 crore and a margin of 25%.
It's not flashy growth, but it's consistent.
Key highlights from the earnings call
Beyond the numbers, Tanla is making some moves: they rolled out an AI-powered platform with a Southeast Asian telecom (with a full launch coming soon) and wrapped up work on messaging tech for two regional operators.
Leadership got a refresh as well—Anubhav Batra steps in as CFO on July 28 and Sunil Bhumralkar joins as Independent Director.
Plus, there's a share buyback worth ₹175 crore planned by August 2025 at ₹875 per share.