EaseMyTrip, Timbuckdo join hands to offer student travel discounts
EaseMyTrip is teaming up with Timbuckdo to give students across India special discounts on flights, busses, hotels, and travel experiences.
This partnership is all about making travel more affordable and exciting for students, using EaseMyTrip's booking platform and Timbuckdo's strong campus presence.
What's in it for students?
Expect exclusive deals, campus events, influencer campaigns, and even student-focused travel festivals to spread the word.
As Sanchit Chopra from EaseMyTrip put it, they want students to explore the world without worrying about costs.
Timbuckdo's Mythri Kumar also highlighted how these offers are designed with Gen Z's love for budget-friendly adventures in mind.