Tanya Singhal named Global Energy Alliance India vice president

Co-founder Singhal helped raise over ₹2,000cr

Singhal co-founded SolarArise and helped raise over ₹2,000 crore to build solar projects across India before selling the company to a London-listed trust.

An IIT Delhi grad and former BCG consultant, she knows what it takes to scale up renewable energy.

As she puts it: "The energy transition today is fundamentally about energy sovereignty: ensuring 24-hour, reliable clean power for every Indian. That requires modernized grids, battery storage, and the integration of distributed renewable energy. That's precisely where Global Energy Alliance is focused, and what drew me to this role. Global Energy Alliance's ability to bring together governments, private capital, and communities is key to unlocking solutions at scale. I'm excited to bring my experience building and scaling SolarArise to help accelerate that progress at a moment of real momentum,"

and she's ready to speed up that transition with help from partners across government and industry.