Target expects 5% sales gain as stock jumps over 6%
Target just gave Wall Street something to cheer about: its stock jumped over 6% on Wednesday after the company raised its full-year sales and earnings outlook.
Now expecting a 5% bump in net sales for the year ending early 2027, Target credits this optimism to a strong second quarter, where increased customer traffic pushed comparable sales up by 3.8%.
Target snack sales jumped double digits
After three years of slipping revenue, Target is finally seeing results from its turnaround plan.
CEO Michael Fiddelke points to revamped product lines, better tech, and an upgraded shopping experience as key moves.
Trendy new snacks and exclusive items helped snack sales surge in the double digits last quarter.
Still, with tough competition from Walmart and Costco (and some controversy around diversity policies), Target's not out of the woods yet.
Target shares up 56% in 2026
Despite challenges, Target's shares have soared 56% so far in 2026, more than four times the S&P 500.
On Wednesday at 1:03pm EDT, shares hit $161.75, making it one of retail's top performers this year.