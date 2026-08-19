Target profits double in last quarter, shares jump 5%
Business
Target just had a big win: its shares shot up 5% after announcing that profits for the last quarter doubled compared with last year.
Sales were up across the board, with more people shopping both in stores and online.
Even without tariff refund benefits, Target's earnings per share still rose by 20%, showing real growth.
Target same-day delivery boosts online sales
Target saw gains in every department, from Fun 101 to food and beauty. Online sales especially took off, thanks to a huge jump in same-day delivery orders.
Plus, non-shopping revenue like ads and memberships climbed over 20%, helped by lower prices on tons of items and fresh ideas in style and value, all of which kept shoppers coming back.