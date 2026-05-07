Target pulls Good & Gather corn trail mix over salmonella
Target just pulled its Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix from shelves because of possible Salmonella contamination.
The recall, announced May 6 by John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc., affects 8-ounce bags with lot number 6082GY5D and a best-by date of March 23, 2027.
The problem traces back to a seasoning ingredient with dry milk powder that was recalled earlier.
Other snack brands recalled, QVC included
Other snacks, like Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand, are also included in the recall, both in stores and online (even QVC).
Even though all the seasoning tested clean before production, they're playing it safe since no illnesses have been reported yet.
If you've got any of these snacks at home, don't eat them: just return them for a refund or replacement.
Questions? Call John B. Sanfilippo & Son at 800-874-8734 on weekdays between 8:30am and 5pm CDT.