Target pulls Good & Gather corn trail mix over salmonella

Other snack brands recalled, QVC included

Other snacks, like Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand, are also included in the recall, both in stores and online (even QVC).

Even though all the seasoning tested clean before production, they're playing it safe since no illnesses have been reported yet.

If you've got any of these snacks at home, don't eat them: just return them for a refund or replacement.

Questions? Call John B. Sanfilippo & Son at 800-874-8734 on weekdays between 8:30am and 5pm CDT.