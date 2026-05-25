Tariffs over 230% halt India solar module exports to US

Manufacturers pivot to India amid glut

With the US market out of reach, top Indian manufacturers like Adani New Industries and Vikram Solar are now focusing on India.

This shift has led to a production glut and arrested price growth at home.

Some companies, like Waaree, are getting creative, sourcing cells from Ethiopia to sidestep tariffs, while Vikram Solar has scrapped plans for a 3 GW per annum solar module manufacturing line in the US due to stringent regulatory requirements and a shortage of talent.